Two Status Yellow weather warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued separate wind and rain warnings for Co Clare as Storm Francis approaches.

A Status Yellow wind warning for will take effect for a large area including all Munster counties from 6.00am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has said: “Very windy or stormy conditions are expected on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses Ireland. Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas). Some disruption is likely and possibly structural damage.”

The warning is valid from 6.00am to 7.00pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning for over half the country including Clare from tonight.

Met Éireann has warned: “Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”

The warning will take effect from 9.00pm on Monday and remain in place for 24 hours (until 9.00pm on Tuesday).

There is also Status Yellow Gale Warning in place for coastal areas including Clare.

Cyclonic variable winds will reach gale to strong force tonight, on coasts from Carlingford Lough to Roches Point to Loop Head.

Find out more about Met Éireann weather warnings.