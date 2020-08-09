Victory in Tipperary for Clare rider Joan Green

Clare native Joan Green lodged her first win in the Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix, when she took the honours in the round in Tipperary Equestrian.

Riding the Tim O’ Shea owned Vivendi Tipperary, she came home with nothing to add in 37.08 seconds and took the winners share of the €2,000 in the Tipperary Equestrian sponsored class.

Bred by her owner Tim O’ Shea, Vivendi Tipperary is a ten-year-old mare by ARS Vivendi and out of Wise Girl C. This was the combinations third Grand Prix since the season resumed. At the round in Barnadown, they produced a double clear round, but finished outside the top six placings.

In total, 38 combinations battle it out in the first round and nine proceeded to the timed round.

Taking the runner-up spot was Kevin Gallagher, who put in a great attempt aboard the GBBS LTD and Ennisnag Stud owned ESI Star Struck, when crossing the line clear in 38.09.

Local rider, Greg Broderick followed closely behind when he answered all the questions with the eight-year-old Coolivio PS in 40.73 seconds for third place.

Waterford rider, Gemma Phelan took a more cautious approach with Thomas Hyland’s Coolisheal Lance and the result was a clear in 42.10 for fourth place.

Junior rider Anabelle Heffron and X-Flow Lightyear 2 answered all the questions in a time of 43.39 for fifth place.

It was a good outing for the team at GBBS Ltd as Ethen Ahearne took sixth place with Loreana 337. The pairing may have had two on the floor, but they clocked a fast time of 43.12.

