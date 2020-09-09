Additional Covid-19 testing centre for mid-west

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has announced additional capacity for Covid-19 testing in the Mid West.

As part of the HSE’s drive to improve accessibility for coronavirus testing for local communities the new centre when fully operational can cater for up to 600-700 tests per day if demand requires.

The centre is based at St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street in Limerick City and will offer free testing for anyone who is referred by a GP.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout (including travelling to and from the testing centre).

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer Maria Bridgeman said: “We are very pleased to make this announcement, the additional pop up test centre becomes operational from today and will increase in capacity from three to seven testing bays in the coming days. This centre will help us meet the increased demand for testing at a location which is very accessible to the community. It is important the public continue to adhere to all public health guidelines as the HSE continues it’s response to Covid-19”

Appointments will be offered from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday 9th September and the centre will be operational 7 days a week from Thursday 10th September from 8am to 8pm. The HSE would strongly urge those offered an appointment for testing to please attend.

Drive-thru test centre procedures

You can drive yourself if you feel well enough. If not, someone in your household can drive you. If you have a child who has an appointment to be tested, you can drive them.

Do not go to a drive-thru test centre unless you are in a car and have an appointment – you will not be seen otherwise.

Drive to the centre.

Stay in your car at all times.

Follow the signs and the directions of staff.

A healthcare worker will ask you to open your window.

They’ll direct you to a test bay to take your test sample – do not get out of car.

One healthcare worker will take your personal details – this is so we can contact you with your results.

Another will take two swabs from inside the back of your throat and nose – this may be uncomfortable but it won’t be painful.

You will drive home and keep self-isolation.