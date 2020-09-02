East Clare school closed over Covid-19 link

A primary school in Co Clare has been forced to close after it was confirmed that several staff members were close contacts with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Management at the school, which has around 100 pupils, sent a text to parents this afternoon confirming the ‘immediate’ closure. The affected school is in a small village in east of the county and that all the parents of the pupils who attend there have been informed of the news.

According to one parent, the text read: “Dear Parent, we have been advised by the HSE that a number of staff members have been identified as close contacts of a case of Covid-19. On that basis they have to be excluded from school. It is not possible for the school to remain open without any permanent member of staff so unfortunately the school will have to close immediately.”

It’s understood that management expect to be able to reopen the school on September 9th.

It’s also believed that there are no implications for students and that no pupil has been identified as a close contact “to date”.

The text added: “We regret the closure of the school but we are obliged to follow the HSE guidelines.”