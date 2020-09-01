Covid-19 Daily Update

Latest News:

Tuesday, September 1st – 5.20pm – NO further deaths but 217 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,777 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 217 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 29,025. (3 cases have been de-notified)

*6 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Clare.

**It has also been confirmed that 2 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 465 which represents 1.6% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 30/08/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. (Correct as of 20/07/20).

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

