Shannon firm to represent Indian pump company

Borana Pumps has announced a long-term collaboration with a Shannon based company for the distribution of Solar and Submersible Pumps.

Fáilte Solar will be the headquarters to facilitate the sales of Borana Pumps for the Irish, UK, European, and African Market.

Abhilash Borana, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fáilte Energy Solutions Ltd. said that Borana Pumps, one of India’s leading manufacturer of Submersible and Solar pumps is entering the Irish, UK, EU, and African markets and will be located and represented by Fáilte Solar in Shannon.

In making this announcement Abhilash Borana stated: ‘This is a great opportunity for the economy of Ireland, the impact of this partnership would create jobs in the solar energy industry and also enhance international export trade’. He again emphasised that ”It has always been his ambition to include his grandfather’s company Borana Pumps in the Fáilte Solar ‘s portfolio and that both companies will provide both Solar Panels and Solar Pumps to make the world a greener place to live and enjoy”.

Ravi Borana, Managing Director of Borana Pumps believed that it’s an exciting and great opportunity to enter into these markets and being represented by not any other company, but Fáilte Solar which also a leading brand in the solar energy solutions. This is a significant tool to consolidate the two brands in the market and enhance competitiveness to facilitate effective customer satisfaction.

