Shannon’s critical PPE role for TV documentary

A first-hand view into the work undertaken at Shannon Airport during the Covid-19 crisis will feature in a TV documentary on Monday.

While scheduled passenger services were suspended with the onset of the pandemic, the airport remained open for essential services to facilitate cargo, repatriation and emergency flights during the Covid-19 crisis.

The airport facilitated dozens of flights which carried vital PPE equipment as well as hospital beds and ventilators.

“COVID-19 – Hope Survives” will take viewers through Ireland’s COVID-19 journey from frontline workers in hospitals and care homes, the worries experienced by families, to the securing of ventilators and PPE at the height of the emergency. The documentary portrays the dedication of the health care professionals despite coming under huge pressures.

The programme will feature the collaborations between entrepreneurs, shippers, distributors and the airport team as they deliver these life-saving shipments for Ireland. It then follows where these supplies are needed most and the people who hope to benefit from them.

These essential flights included the largest consignment of life saving equipment to be flown into Ireland in a single flight on the mammoth Antonov An-225. The An-225, the world’s largest plane, delivered almost 900,000 medical gowns to Shannon Airport last June, for distribution to hospitals around the country.

“COVID-19-Hope Survives” will air on Monday, September 14th on Virgin Media One at 10pm.