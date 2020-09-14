Skillnet launches Clear Customs Online 2020

Skillnet Ireland has launched the second phase of the ‘Clear Customs’ programme as part of the Government Brexit Readiness Action Plan.

The free online training programme developed by Skillnet Ireland will be delivered virtually by CILT Skillnet and is accredited by Carlow Institute of Technology.

By the end of 2020, businesses, trading either with or through the UK, will be subject to a range of new customs formalities and other regulatory requirements. Clear Customs offers free essential online customs training to Customs intermediaries, and to businesses who frequently trade with or through the UK, or to jurisdictions outside the EU Customs Union.

Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes, promoter of the Shannon Chamber Skillnet network states: “This support is very timely and welcomed by Shannon Chamber Skillnet. Business trading frequently with or through Great Britain will face a range of additional customers requirements from January 1, 2021 when the UK will be outside the EU customs union and single market; this is less than four months away and these changes will happen regardless of the outcome of the current negotiations between the UK and the EU.

“This essential customs training will better prepare businesses to be Brexit ready. The training is being delivered on a virtual platform, which again minimises any disruption to businesses who are already challenged in the current economic environment. I would like to thank Paul Healy, CEO Skillnet Ireland, for his foresight in securing this training for business,” added Ms Downes.

The Clear Customs training programme is targeted at Irish businesses, or others acting on behalf of businesses such as customs intermediaries. Features include an ‘on-the-go’ mobile app upon registration that will help customs agents, intermediaries and affected Irish businesses develop the capacity to deal with additional customs requirements. All businesses that trade with or through the UK need to act now to be prepared.

Applications for the Clear Customs Online training can be made here.