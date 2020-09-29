Status Yellow rainfall warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties including Clare.

The weather service has said: “This evening, overnight and Wednesday morning spells of heavy rain moving eastwards over Ireland with give 25 to 40 mm of rain and a risk of localised flooding. Highest amounts in the southwest of the country and in mountainous areas.”

The warning will be valid from 4.00pm today (Tuesday) until midday on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has also issued a Small Craft Warning for the Clare.

“Northwesterly winds will reach force 6 early Wednesday morning on Irish coasts from Loop Head to Slyne Head to Erris Head,” the weather service has warned.

For more about Met Éireann’s weather warnings click here.