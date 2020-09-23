Status Yellow Wind Warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Co Clare.

The weather service has said: “Very windy conditions are expected to develop in parts of Munster overnight and during Thursday morning.

Southerly winds veering west to northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h at times, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains where winds may temporarily exceed these thresholds.”

“Given the time of year with many trees in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts,” Met Éireann has warned.

The warning will be valid from 11.00pm tonight until midday tomorrow (Thursday).

