Clare author nominated twice for Irish Book Awards

Clare poet and author Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s bestselling debut A Ghost In The Throat has secured TWO nominations in the forthcoming Irish Book Awards.

Doireann’s debut prose book finds the eighteenth-century poet Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill haunting the life of a contemporary young mother, prompting her to turn detective.

On hearing the news, Ní Ghríofa – who grew up in Kilnamona – said: “Since ’A Ghost in the Throat’ was published in the middle of the pandemic, I didn’t really know what to expect, but I’ve been astonished and delighted by how many readers have contacted me to say that they loved it. It was even more of a surprise to hear that it has been nominated for not one, but two Irish Book Awards. I’m very grateful to Tramp Press, and to all the readers who have given this book such a great welcome.”

Co-Founder of Tramp Press, Lisa Coen added ‘We at Tramp Press are thrilled to see A Ghost in the Throat nominated in two categories for this year’s Irish Book Awards. We knew as soon as we read Doireann’s manuscript that we had the chance to publish something very special, and we’re delighted to see Doireann’s ambition and talent being recognised and celebrated. It’s a shame there is no party this year, so we will be dressing up at home and raising a glass to Doireann instead!’

Members of the public can vote for their favourite books at the Irish Book Awards website.