Clare County Council Covid-19 Service Update

Clare County Council has confirmed that they will continue to provide key public services during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Council staff are working to ensure continuity of our essential and critical services across our key operations.

Public offices will remain open on a managed access basis. It is recommended that customers access services by telephone/email/online and appointments can be arranged where necessary.

Customer Services

To access our services please contact our Customer Services team on 065-6821616, email customerservices@clarecoco.ie or visit www.clarecoco.ie

Clare Covid-19 Community Response Helpline

The helpline can put you in touch with local volunteers who can assist with delivering basic needs such as shopping, medicine, fuel, etc. to those who need it. The helpline is open seven days a week from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Call: Freephone 1800 203 600

Email: covidsupport@clarecoco.ie

Outdoor playgrounds, parks and leisure facilities

Playgrounds are open with protective measures in place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are closed.

Active Ennis Leisure Centre is closed.

John O’Sullivan Park, Lees Road, pitches and dressing rooms are closed (but grounds and parking are open).

Active Kilrush pitches and dressing rooms are closed (but grounds are open).

Non-contact training can continue for school-aged children, outdoors in pods of 15.

Carparks

Carparks at beaches and public parks remain open.

The public are reminded of the importance of exercising locally and adherence to the 5km exercise limit. Please continue to observe social distancing guidance while using all public facilities.

Cultural facilities

All 15 public library branches are closed. The full range of library services available during closure may be viewed at: www.clarelibrary.ie

E-resources including e-books, audio books, magazines, online language learning and other courses are still available even though the libraries are closed.

The Local Studies Centre, Library HQ, County Museum, Cultúrlann Sweeney, glór, Artist Studios at Easi-Tobertascáin (Ennis) and Tulla Stables, and the Courthouse Gallery are all closed.

Environment

To make a report relating to environmental protection please contact us by email at enviroff@clarecoco.ie, by phone at 065-6846331 or by letter.

Recycling and transfer stations

The recycling and transfer stations at Ballyduffbeg, Ennis, Lisdeen, Shannon and Scarriff remain open to the public. Clare County Council is requesting that only visits for essential waste disposal purposes (day-to-day household waste and recycling items) are conducted and that non-essential visits (garage/house clear-outs) are not carried out during the ongoing period of restrictions.

Clare County Council is implementing social distancing practices at the 5 recycling centre sites and, therefore, requests that customers dispose of their own waste.

Bring banks

Bring bank sites around the county continue to be monitored and serviced. These banks are provided for glass, cans and textile recycling only and should not be used for the disposal of any other types of waste. Please follow the instructions on site.

For more information on managing your household waste visit www.mywaste.ie.

Local Enterprise Office

Local Enterprise Office Clare continues to offer services via online, email and telephone. The Local Enterprise Office is helping businesses respond to the Covid-19 emergency through a range of supports, including free mentoring, free online training, webinars, Trading Online Voucher Scheme, Covid-19 business loans, LEAN for Micro and LEO financial supports. Local Enterprise Office Clare also has Brexit-specific supports including free 1:1 Brexit risk assessment and customs training. For information, please visit: www.localenterprise.ie/Clare

Digital hubs

The digital hubs remain open with protective measures in place. For information and bookings, please visit: www.digiclare.ie.

Motor tax

The public are reminded that Motor Tax services are available online at www.motortax.ie. Customers can also post their applications to Clare County Council for same-day processing. From Tuesday, 27th October, Motor Tax public counters will be closed except by appointment in exceptional circumstances.

Housing

Housing services continue and should be accessed by appointment. Housing maintenance and estate management services will be provided on an emergency basis.

Clare Homeless Action Team continues to provide a full service to those homeless or at risk of homelessness. Clare HAT can be contacted on 065-6846291, however please be mindful that due to the volume of calls you may be asked to leave a message and you will receive a call back.

Planning

Planning services continue. Planning applications will continue to be processed and are available online at www.clarecoco.ie or at the planning public counter by appointment. Pre-planning meetings will continue to be facilitated via electronic means and/or phone calls. Please contact planoff@clarecoco.ie or 065-6846232.