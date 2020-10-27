exida announces 25 roles for Shannon

exida, a world leader in functional safety, industrial cybersecurity, and alarm management, has announced that it has chosen Shannon as the location of a European Centre of Excellence, creating 25 roles over the next five years.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

exida provides certification, services, assessments, and tools to Automation, Automotive, Robotics, and Machinery equipment manufacturers as well as Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Petro-Chemical, Oil & Gas, Subsea, Metals and Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Power Utilities customers.

“We are very excited to launch exida IRL to provide local support for our European customers and expand exida’s technical capabilities. There were several factors that led to choosing Ireland for this expansion including; proximity to European customers, strong local talent pool to recruit from, support from IDA Ireland, and the country’s proven track record for foreign direct investment”, says Chris O’Brien, CEO of exida.

“Initial hiring is already completed for the Shannon office and our plans are to bring the total staff count up to 25 in the next 3 to 5 years. This staff will allow us to expand our software development capability and resource EU projects”, says Iwan van Beurden, Director of exida IRL.

“The process of setting up a new office completely virtually was quite smooth, IDA Ireland was there to help and provided excellent support through many net meetings”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “I warmly welcome exida’s decision to locate its new Centre of Excellence in Shannon. This will bring 25 highly skilled jobs to the Mid-West over the next 3-5 years. exida is a world leader in a highly specialist field and it will be a welcome addition to the business ecosystem in the region.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Due to travel restrictions imposed following the global outbreak of COVID-19, the US-based team at exida experienced Shannon and the Mid West’s unique value proposition and pro-business environment, through IDA Ireland’s Remote Site Visit hub. I wish to congratulate the team at exida on today’s announcement and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

Shannon Chamber has welcomed the news that Shannon Free Zone is to gain a new resident, exida, and congratulates IDA Ireland for securing the investment and finalising the set-up arrangements virtually, making it the first virtually managed investment for a regional location during the global pandemic.

“This is a very good news story at a time when people are being asked to work remotely as it clearly demonstrates that despite curtailments, business and international negotiations continue,” stated Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes.

“The team at IDA must be commended for securing this new investment for Shannon and for showcasing, even in a virtual setting, the benefits Shannon and the region can offer exida, including a pro-business environment, close proximity to exida’s European customers, a strong pipeline of talent and a proven track record for business success.

“It is great to be welcoming a new type of investment to Shannon and our Chamber team, once back on-site in Shannon Airport House, will look forward to meeting the exida team and helping them embed into their new surroundings.

“New investment is particularly welcome at a time when there are fears of job losses linked to COVID-19. What this announcement shows is that international business continues and while some sectors are and will be impacted by the pandemic, new opportunities will arise in alternative sectors.

“That’s why we continue to encourage companies to avail of our Skillnet funding to reskill or upskill employees. With new funding now available to us to train anyone impacted by COVID-19, who may be unemployed and in receipt of Pandemic Unemployment Support, our clear message is that this is the time to embrace new learning as you never know when an opportunity will present a new career path.

“As exida has found, we have an excellent talent pool here in Shannon and the Mid-West region which, when coupled with the connectivity benefits that Shannon Airport offers to the large cohort of international investment here, which reinforces the message that we need to protect this connectivity as it is a key part of the business eco system.

“We look forward to welcoming the exida team to the Gateway Hub in Shannon Airport House when our offices re-open in early December and to expanding on all that this region has to offer,” added Ms Downes.