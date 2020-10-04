Funding vouchers available from LEOs

Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in Clare and Limerick have launched Tech Disrupt 4.0, an exciting pilot project where participants can secure up to €25,000 in funding vouchers to help create and launch solutions that align with the principles of Industry 4.0.

The Tech Disrupt 4.0 pilot project aims to encourage cutting edge technology, innovation and software development in counties Clare and Limerick. Managed by the LEOs of Clare and Limerick, the project through a competitive structure, will support individuals and businesses that develop solutions that will deliver automation and smarter decision-making tools to manufacturers and associated industries. The project is open to individuals and businesses who are located or domiciled in counties Clare and Limerick.

After a series of online events and ideation workshops, interested parties will be encouraged to make a presentation of their proposed Industry 4.0 aligned solution. 6 entries will be chosen to receive up to €25,000 of funding vouchers to help create and develop a viable business solution.

Solutions aligned to Industry 4.0 include, but are not limited to:

Big Data and Data Analysis

3D Printing

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Robotics and Automation

FinTech

Life Sciences

Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR & AR)

The Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, said: “Innovation has never been more important than it is at the present time, so I am pleased to see supports such as this that encourage and facilitate great ideas to flourish. Our businesses and communities have a track record of tremendous adaptability, and I have no doubt we will see exciting technological developments in response to the challenges of the future.”

Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Clare adds, “Ireland’s Mid-West region has always been an innovator and disruptor, from Shannon Airport and Shannon Free Zone to inventing Duty Free Shopping and Irish Coffee. The region is home to some of the world’s leading technology, automotive and med-tech companies such as Dell, Intel, General Motors, Jaguar Landrover, Edward Lifesciences, Stryker, EI Electronics, Uber, Analog Devices and Johnson & Johnson. The Tech Disrupt 4.0 pilot project aims to encourage technological innovation and development in the region by providing the funding and supports necessary to bring an entrepreneurs dream to a reality.”

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “Innovation is the key to success. We cannot stand still when it comes to business and enterprise. We need to be focused on the next steps and how best we can innovate to succeed. This joint project will place Limerick businesses at the forefront of using smart technologies in order to grow and compete on an international scale. It shows the edge that we have as a region to work together to achieve a competitive advantage by embracing new technologies and harnessing the innovative ecosystem we have to create results.”

Mike Cantwell, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Limerick, adds “In the long term we envisage that some of the participants of the Tech Disrupt 4.0 pilot project may progress to be leaders in their fields and help the Mid-West region to become a leading location for innovators, disruptors and software developers aligned to the principles and applications of Industry 4.0.”

To find out more and to register your interest in the Clare and Limerick LEOs Tech Disrupt 4.0 pilot project please visit https://www.localenterprise.ie/Clare/Enterprise-Development/Tech-Disrupt-Pilot-Programme/