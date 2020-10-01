Covid-19 Daily Update

Previous Updates by Month

To protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, health services have made some practical changes. You may have a healthcare appointment by phone or video instead of face-to-face. Watch this video to learn more about these changes and how they work. #StaySafe #COVID19 Posted by HSE Ireland on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Thursday, October 1st – 5.50pm – 14 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that 4 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,806 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been declassified)

An additional 442 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 36,597.

*14 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 583. *(Measured at midnight on 29/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. *(Correct as of 21/08/20).

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.