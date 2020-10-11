Lough Derg RNLI crew in BBC TV series

The volunteer members of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat will be among the Irish crews to feature in the new series of the popular BBC television series ‘Saving Lives at Sea.’

The Dromineer-based crew will appear in the fourth episode of the new series later this month.

The programme features real life rescue footage captured on cameras fitted to crew member’s helmets giving a frontline view of how the charity’s lifesavers risk their own lives as they go to the aid of those in danger at sea and strive to save every one.

Now in its fifth series, the 10-part documentary showcases the lifesaving work of the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards from around Ireland and the UK. The series will air on BBC Two on Thursdays at 8pm, as well as being available on BBC iPlayer following broadcast.

Real rescue footage is accompanied by emotive interviews from the volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards alongside the people they rescue and their families.

In a forthcoming episode, to be aired on October 13 (8.00pm), viewers will see Lough Derg RNLI rescue a man who fell overboard in rough weather and an eerie night time launch in fog, alongside rescue stories from their colleagues at other stations and beaches around our coasts.

Eleanor Hooker, helm of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew, has already featured briefly in the news series.

She said: ‘It’s great that we can showcase the lifesaving work of RNLI volunteers in a TV programme like this. In recent months, the pandemic has presented RNLI volunteers with additional challenges, but we’ve continued to maintain a 24/7 search and rescue service. This year, due to Covid, fundraising events have been cancelled and we’ve seen a drop in our charitable income. Without the generous support and donations from the public, we wouldn’t be able to save lives at sea. It’s great that with the Saving Lives at Sea programme our supporters can see what we do out on a Shout, and from the comfort of their own home. We need their support more than ever during these challenging times.’

During 2019, RNLI lifeboat crews around Ireland and the UK rescued 9,412 people, saving 211 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards aided 32,207 people and saved 118 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

The first episode of series five of Saving Lives at Sea was broadcast September 17 on BBC Two, and will continue throughout October and November.

The series is made for the BBC by Blast! Films.