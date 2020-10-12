Pauline recognised at new leadership awards

A Business Development Executive living in Clare has been shortlisted for a prestigious new leadership awards initiative, LIFT Ireland has announced today.

Pauline Nally, originally from Mullingar but living in Parteen, Co. Clare, works with Midlands Science and has been shortlisted in the Dedication and Determination category.

Midlands Science is a not for profit company which works to create greater interest in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths] education and skills among students, teachers and members of the public in the Midlands )Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath).

LIFT Ireland is a not-for-profit organisation that works to build positive leadership skills in communities in Clare and across Ireland. It created the awards initiative to recognise strong leadership at all levels of Irish society from grassroots organisations to corporate boardrooms.

Across the country, those shortlisted for awards have participated in LIFT Ireland’s programme over the past 12 months. They range from banking and insurance executives to Transition Year students and community volunteers, and include employees from the likes of AIB, Bank of Ireland, RSA, PREM Group and the charity GOAL.

With over 160 entries for the LIFT awards Pauline has been listed in the top 4 of her category. The shortlisting panel have highlighted Pauline as someone living with astounding leadership values and making a difference to the lives of people around her.

Pauline’s nomination

“Pauline works for Midlands Science on fundraising and associated issue such as corporate relations and in all of her work, she demonstrates a high level of diligence, determination and resilience, admirable traits in life and work and vital in the successful delivery of her work.

She regularly exceeds expectations and sees everything she does in work as a chance to learn something new, so she can do things better or differently the next time. She has a positive and engaged attitude towards her work and delivery of its objectives. She takes responsibility for everything she does and is rigorous in her follow up with all those she engages with, keeping them informed on project development and additional opportunities and benefits to build on their support, she is keen to bring value to every relationship she develops in her work.

She is diligent and dedicated and never takes short-cuts and I’m very pleased to nominate her for consideration for this award. Her determined approach has hugely benefited the growth and diversification of our funding base and therefore our work of growing interest in STEM in the midlands region, with a particular emphasis on reaching those who may not usually engage due to issues of disadvantage.

Pauline is acutely aware of the importance of this work in the midlands and her awareness and dedication is driven by a focus on providing equal access to STEM education for all in our community. She works hard and sees the opportunities that such hard work may generate, even if initially the answer or outcome isn’t what was envisioned. She think long-term and is very strategic and positive in her approach.”

The full shortlist can be viewed here, and the winner of each category will be announced at an online awards event on Thursday, 15th October 2020.

Categories

LIFT’s work focuses on developing 10 core leaderships skills, including resilience, respect, innovation and empathy.

There are 10 award categories in the new scheme: one for each of the 10 core leaderships skills included in the LIFT programme. From hundreds of nominations received, just four people have been shortlisted in each 10 of the categories.

Joanne Hession, Founder of LIFT Ireland, said: “In the face of the global pandemic we are now living through, leadership and resilience skills are more important than ever before.

“The behaviour of leaders impacts on those around them. We tend to think of leaders as being people in positions of power. But we are all leaders – in our own families; in our workplaces; in our communities. At LIFT, we consider leadership a trait that can be developed, lived and emulated – from the kitchen table to the boardroom.

“It is also a trait to be recognised and celebrated, and these awards are about acknowledging the skills and values of those who display positive leadership every day in Clare and across the country. We are all individual parts of a jigsaw of thousands of pieces that makes up Ireland. We form the culture, character and values of our country. It is important to celebrate good leadership and we want to celebrate those leading in a positive and powerful way.”

About LIFT

Joanne Hession, who is a successful entrepreneur and leadership expert with a background in entrepreneurship training, founded LIFT Ireland, along with her brother, David Hession, an education accreditation expert, and Sonya Lennon, broadcaster, designer and social entrepreneur. LIFT – which stands for ‘Leading Ireland’s Future Together’ – provides leadership and facilitation training to individuals and organisations across the country, ranging from multinational corporations to SMEs, NGOs, schools, sports organisations, and individuals from all walks of life.

Further information is available at www.liftireland.ie.