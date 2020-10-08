Shannon Group goes Green to support tourism

Shannon Group will light up Shannon Airport, and its Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and King John’s Castle visitor attractions in green from 7.30pm this evening.

It is doing so in support and solidarity with tourism industry colleagues in the inbound tour operator, events industry, and incentives sectors who are suffering as a result of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the tourism industry.

Normally the greening of these Shannon Group buildings would be done for St. Patrick’s Day as part of the global greening campaign, but given the unprecedented impact COVID-19 is having on the tourism sector, Shannon Group is taking part in a campaign to shine a light on this vital sector of the tourism economy.