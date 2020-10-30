Weekend weather warning for Co Clare

Met Éireann has issued a national Weather Advisory including a Status Orange warning for Clare as Storm Aiden passes Ireland.

According to the weather service: “On Saturday morning and afternoon strong southwest to west winds associated with Storm Aiden will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.”

The warning will be valid between the hours of 8.00am and 4.00pm on Saturday.

The public has been warned to avoid coastal areas in particular while motorists are also advised to exercise caution if travelling.

Met Éireann’s Weather Advisory for Ireland also warns generally of very unsettled weather over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

The advisory reads: “Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible. Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. Very high seas.”

This advisory will be valid from 9.00pm pm Friday all through the weekend.

An Garda Síochána is also appealing to the public to take care and exercise caution as Storm Aiden approaches.

An Garda Síochána would like to advise that,

All unnecessary travel should be avoided where orange level wind warnings are in place. These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

High seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous, the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during this period.

People are advised to remove or secure patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend

