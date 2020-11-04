CJ urges people to Tackle Your Feelings

Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby star CJ Stander is urging people to support each other during the current Lockdown period.

The Tackle Your Feelings campaign ambassador who is encouraging people to rally around their loved ones and support one another, especially as we must now stay at home once again, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Today, CJ was on hand to announce the Tackle Your Feelings Pro app add-on as part of the #ImTakingControl campaign which encourages people to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing using principles from both sport and positive psychology.

Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) Pro is an add on to the existing TYF App and has been designed specifically for members of Rugby Players Ireland. Through TYF Pro, Players will be able to access sections that cover resources unique to the rugby playing environment: injury, transition and managing life in a high-performance arena are included as well as the existing TYF resources to help maintain their positive mental wellbeing.

Tackle Your Feelings is an all-island mental wellbeing campaign, launched by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich in 2016 and is funded by the Zurich Foundation.

The TYF App, which is free to download, features sections on Relationships, Confidence, Happiness/Sadness, Sleep, Self-Care, Resilience, Anger, Relaxation, Optimism & Self-Awareness.

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share motivational stories along with positive mental wellbeing tips and exercises.

*CJ Stander was last night announced as Munster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year and is in the running for the Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Earlier this year, Munster and Ireland rugby star Eimear Considine from Kilmihil as announced as a TYF Ambassador.