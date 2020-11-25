Council visits new Shannon Free Zone buildings

As work nears completion on new building developments at Shannon Free Zone, Shannon Group took the opportunity to show Clare County Council Chief Executive, Pat Dowling, and members of his team their progress.

Shannon Group’s property development operations at Shannon Free Zone continue despite the pandemic. The latest investment strategy by the Group in 2020, will have delivered over 150,000 sq ft by the end of this year to provide new buildings for FDI and indigenous companies, resulting in new jobs for the area.

The Council were shown the latest projects including a 148,000 sq ft development comprising three separate buildings, two of which have been committed to MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a gene therapy company, for a multi-million euro facility which will be used for the manufacture of viral vectors for gene therapies. The development is expected to deliver 100 highly skilled jobs demonstrating the Midwest’s and Ireland’s reputation as a key location for the next generation of biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

“We work very closely with Clare County Council and were delighted to show Pat and his team what our investment strategy has delivered for the Shannon Free Zone to date. Since our establishment in 2014 we have completed one million sq ft of new property developments, an investment of €66 million by Shannon Group.

“We are already working on our next pipeline of projects. Our strategy includes ambitious plans for the next phase of development at the Shannon Free Zone which will include the construction of new advanced technology manufacturing units, warehousing, flexible industrial space and we have submitted a planning application for a new office block at the main entrance to the Zone,” says Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group.