Covid outbreak at Ennis General Hospital

The HSE has confirmed that a number of of cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in patients and staff on a ward at Ennis General Hospital.

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of two positive contacts. In accordance with HPSC guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has now been convened in Ennis Hospital and continues to work with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response.

Testing and contact tracing of patients and staff is underway and we are now, in line with the national guidance, putting into effect all the appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk to patients and staff.

Covid-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is undertaken to ensure the protection of public health. Hospital preparedness plans are developed to support continuity of services and guide senior management to identify the level of impact on service and staff.

Patricia O’Gorman, Operational Director of Nursing, Ennis Hospital, said: “We understand that this is an anxious time for patients, their families and for our own staff and their loved ones. We would like to assure them that the outbreak control team now in place is taking all necessary measures to contain this outbreak to protect the health of our patients and the wider public. All affected patients will continue to receive the highest standards of care in Ennis Hospital.

We are reminding members of the public that visiting is not permitted at this time. Unfortunately, we have also taken the decision to discontinue window visits at the hospital until further notice. We also remind patients that services continue at the hospital. The Injury Unit and the Medical Assessment Unit continue to operate and patients should continue to attend as normal for their appointments or procedures unless contacted in advance by the hospital,” Ms O’Gorman said.

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, patients with any symptoms of Covid-19 are asked not to attend the hospital or any healthcare facility but to phone their GP for advice. Further advice on the symptoms of Covid 19 is available at www.hse.ie.