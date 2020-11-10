Flood protection works for Clonlara to progress

Long-awaited flood protection works for Clonlara Co Clare are finally set to progress according to Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the construction of the flood embankment, which will protect the area from the flooding issues that have plagued the community for years.

“I live in close proximity to Clonlara and know many of the homeowners and landowners who have endured so-called ‘once in a lifetime’ flood events on an almost annual basis,” said Deputy Crowe.

“It’s been devastating for local residents to see their homes submerged in water and to have to move into hotels for a number of weeks each time. They have waited an awful long time for this and there have been too many false dawns. I raised this in the Dáil just last week so I’m thrilled to see that common sense has prevailed here.”

“The objector to this particular set of works is based in Dublin and his objection hugely held up this much-needed work which I also feel is an unfair situation to be allowed continue. I have recently called on the government to update planning legislation that would prevent individuals far removed from the problem from causing these often lengthy and stressful delays,” Deputy Crowe said.

“You should at a minimum live within a certain distance of the site to register your objections. That said, I know that today’s announcement will cause a huge sigh of relief down in Clonlara so we can take a moment to relish in that. This work needs to start over the course of this winter and coming cold season so that the residents can rest easy, knowing they won’t be forced out of their homes once again,” he added.

*Images of the serious flooding that occurred in Springfield earlier this year.