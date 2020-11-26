Funding approved for Spanish Point coastal works

The Government has allocated €225,000 in funding for vital storm protection works at Spanish Point.

The money will be used to protect the cliff face that has suffered serious erosion in recent years and to make the car park and public access road safe.

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure Patrick O’Donovan confirmed that substantial funding has now been allocated to the project. The money will be used to construct rock amour over the 75 metre cliff.

Deputy Joe Carey said: “I’m delighted to confirm that €225,000 has been allocated for storm protection works at Spanish Point. This vital funding will be used to protect the cliff face which has been badly undermined by sea erosion over the years. This extremely important work will be used to make the car park and public road safe and I would like to thank my colleague Patrick O’Donovan for making the funds available to see this through.”

Over the past 50 to 60 years, more than 30 metres of land has been destroyed in Spanish Point by coastal erosion, meaning this project is badly needed to protect the natural infrastructure there.

A request for funding for coastal protection works at Spanish Point was submitted by Clare County Council in 2018.

The local Fine Gael TD added: “The announcement of this funding is the culmination of years of very hard work by Steve Lahiffe and the Spanish Point Community Group headed by Marion Treacy and they deserve special mention for never letting this issue go.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has also welcomed the announcement.

He said: “On October 5th last, Councillor Shane Talty and I met with Marian Treacy and other members of the Spanish Point Community Group and we walked the beach to see first-hand the extent of the coastal erosion that has taken place there,” said Deputy Crowe.

“Decades of ferocious Atlantic waves have wreaked havoc on the area and devoured vast parts of the land. Unlike the predominantly rocky coastline of Clare, the dunes and cliffs at Spanish Point most you consist of loose shale stones and compacted gravel and mud.

“Following that meeting, I pursued the issue with Clare County Council officials and various government departments. Last week I spoke about the ravages of coastal erosion in both Spanish Point and Doonbeg in the Dáil Chamber. I’m glad to have played a part in securing this funding for Spanish Point and I’m delighted for the local action committee that this funding will protect the wonderful seaside amenity area that, in partnership with Clare County Council, they are helping to maintain and enhance,” Deputy Crowe added.