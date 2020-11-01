Covid-19 Daily Update

Sunday, November 1st – 4.45pm – 2 further deaths and 552 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,915 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 552 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 62,002. (6 cases have been denotified)

*15 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 1,287. *(Measured at midnight on 29/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 41 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. *(Correct as of 16/10/20).

