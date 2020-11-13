PostASelfie’s generous gesture for nursing homes

Nursing home residents can now send postcards free of charge from the PostASelfie app created by a small business based in Kilkee in Co Clare.

The humble postcard had become an endangered commodity but a small fledgling business based in Kilkee in Co Clare found a way to marry the powerful smartphone and the humble postcard with its clever PostASelfie App. The new app was launched in August.

Now PostASelfie wants to help keep people connected and bring a smile to those in Nursing Homes by offering their service free until the end of the Level 5 Restrictions. The postcards are covered with a wipabale laminate so they can be easily wiped down on arrival for extra safety.

The PostASelfie App is available free to download from Google Play or the Apple App store. It allows users to easily create and share cherished moments, with just a few clicks, straight from their phone in a process lasting just a few seconds. Simply write the word FREEPOST | NURSING HOME above the address of the nursing home or residential facility. It is imperative to include this in order to ensure delivery. Then swipe left to bypass the payment system and enter the voucher code: withlove (all lower case)

“We came up with the idea of a simple-to-use app which combines the magic of a personal photograph with the enduring delight that people get when they receive a postcard from a friend, loved one or neighbour,” said Adrian McCusker, Founder of PostASelfie “we know how special it is for people in Nursing homes to receive a postcard so we want to do our bit to help families to stay connected and send love”

In a post Covid-19 world, Adrian hopes that the App will continue to transform cherished photographs into personalised postcards. “There are so many magical moments that we capture with our smartphones but these pictures rarely ever see the light of day.” He said “ Over the last few months families have created some beautiful ‘Missing You’ cards for grandparents. We have also noticed quite a few postcards going abroad. We even had a Postcard sent from Boston to a person in Singapore! We can send cards from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in any language”

