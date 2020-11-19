Scariff/Limerick Greenway moves to preliminary design stage

Clare T.D. Michael McNamara has been informed that the preliminary design of a Greenway linking Limerick City with Clonlara, O’Briensbridge, Killaloe and Scariff will go to tender next week.

In July, €140,000 was allocated for the design of the Greenway, which will start from the existing greenway to UL, crossing the River Shannon over the Black Bridge and following the old Errina canal across publicly-owned lands to O’Briensbridge and Killaloe and onwards to Scariff.

Deputy McNamara said, “I have received confirmation from Waterways Ireland that a tender for the preliminary design of this project will be published next week. It is hoped that a preliminary design will be produced in the first half of 2021. This is welcome news for the communities involved particularly Clonlara and O’Briensbridge in terms of attracting tourists and providing a local community amenity.”

“This is a project that I have been advocating for since I was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 and I am glad to note the progress that has been made since then. This project has the potential to deliver a huge tourism boost to East Clare and Limerick similar to what has been delivered by the Waterford and Westport Greenways for their local areas,” stated Deputy McNamara.

“Hiking, cycling and hillwalking tourism is huge in Ireland but there are few examples of the existence of such activities occurring across county boundaries. The Greenway linking the existing Lough Derg Blueway with Limerick City will open the existing abundance of loops, cycle routes and other outdoor activity trails in East Clare to a much wider domestic market,” he concluded.