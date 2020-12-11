Charities benefit from Achill artist’s book

An Achill-based artist has created a magical book celebrating native Irish trees and will donate the proceeds to charity.

100% of the proceeds of this new book will go to two charitable organisations – Rape Crisis Midwest and Cahercalla Hospice.

The book “Ancient Irish Trees” – A Reflective Journey through the year, by Alexandra Van Tuyll was officially launched this week.

The book takes the reader on the journey of 13 native Irish trees from spring through to winter, each season is accompanied by a poem from early Christian times.

This book could be the ideal Christmas gift to anyone who loves, nature, history or Irish folklore. It costs €50 and comes gift wrapped.

The book is available to purchase on the respective websites of the charities www.rapecrisis.ie and www.chaercalla.ie.