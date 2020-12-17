Crowe and Dooley named in party spokesperson roles

An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has appointed Clare Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe the party spokesperson for Tourism and Aviation.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been awarded this position by An Taoiseach this afternoon,” said Deputy Crowe.

“Tourism and aviation are two of my keenest interests and also two of the issues that are of the most importance to our county. We all know that both of these industries have been ravaged because of the Covid-19 pandemic and I’ve been calling for increased state support for both.

“Shannon Airport needs our help now more than ever and as a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, I’ve been calling for a number of measures up to and including financial aid, to see the airport through its toughest challenge in its more than 80-year history.

“Since my election to Dáil Éireann, I have made Shannon Airport my political calling card and have used every opportunity to champion the airport and therefore champion tourism in the region.

I’ve a huge interest in aviation outside of politics too, so am particularly delighted with my new role. I will continue to meet with industry experts within aviation and tourism as and be a strong Clare voice for these sectors in our county,” Deputy Crowe added.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has appointed Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley to the Special committee on Brexit.

Senator Dooley said this evening: “I am delighted to take on the challenge in addition to my role as spokesperson on Transport, Climate change and communication networks and membership of these relevant committees.”