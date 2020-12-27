New wind warning associated with Storm Bella

Updates:

– 104 premises in the Spancil Hill area have been without power since 7.00am.

Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow wind warning for Co Clare.

The weather service had previously issued a warning for high winds associated with Storm Bella for Saturday afternoon, evening and night.

A second wind warning associated with the same storm front has now been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann has said: “This evening (Sunday) through to tomorrow (Monday), northwesterly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by the UK Met Office), veering northerly overnight, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Winds will be stronger in exposed areas and on higher ground.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.”

The warning will be valid from 6.00pm Sunday until 2.00pm Monday.