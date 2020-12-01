Prestigious national award for Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics in Co. Clare was awarded the winner of Best Employee and Wellbeing Strategy in the HR Leadership and Management Awards 2020, announced last week.

The biomedical devices company, which currently employs over 460 people in Ireland, has recently completed a significant expansion of its Tulla facility.

The HR Awards were announced during a virtual event last week and featured some of the country’s biggest companies including An Post, LinkedIn, Bus Eireann and Enterprise Ireland as contenders. Beckman Coulter Ireland received three accolades.

They included:

– Winner – 1st place, Best Employee Health & Wellbeing Strategy

– 2nd place, Best Diversity & Inclusion Strategy

– 2nd place, Best Employer Branding Programme

Commenting on the awards, Karen Kelly, Senior HR Manager BCII, said: “I am very proud of the human resources team and all our accomplishments. These awards confirm the team’s true dedication to supporting all our employees here in Co Clare across health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and employer branding all of which complement our overall engagement strategy”.

Beckman Coulter’s Clare site is manufacturing key serology products (assays) in the fight against COVID-19. Serology (or antibody) testing can be a vital tool for determining who has already been infected and might have immunity to a virus. Serology testing measures a person’s levels of antibodies, created as an immune response to an invader.

*Beckman Coulter in Co Clare currently has a number of open roles. Interested candidates can apply directly here.