Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Update:

4.45pm – Fire crews from Ennis have cleared a fallen tree from the Clarecastle to Doora road near Doora Church.

11.30am – The wind warning has been extended to cover the whole of Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Co Clare for today and overnight.

The weather service is warning that north to northwest winds will strengthen on Friday evening and Friday night, gusting up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The warning will come into effect at 4.00pm today and remain in place until 6.00am on Saturday.

A Status Yellow Gale Warning is also in place for coastal waters.

According to Met Éireann, “North to northwest winds will increase to gale force 8 and occasionally strong gale force 9 on Friday on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.”

