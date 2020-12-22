Works to end discharge of untreated sewage in Clarecastle

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, is progressing with works to upgrade the sewerage infrastructure in Clarecastle, Co. Clare.

This will help eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Fergus and the greater Shannon Estuary, bringing significant environmental, social and economic benefits to the area.

This project involves the construction of 2.1km of new wastewater pipelines and upgrades to the existing Quay Road wastewater pump station.

The first phase of works involve the construction of 311m of sewer main between Clarecastle Church and Quay Road are due to get underway on January 4th 2021 for a period of five weeks. These works have been brought forward in order to facilitate the Clarecastle Streetscape Rejuvenation Plan which is being supported by Clare County Council, Clarecastle Community Development Committee and the local Tidy Towns group and which will lead to significant enhancements in the heart of the village. This project is due to get underway in February 2021.

The construction of the remaining works including sewer rising main and upgrades to the pumping station are expected to get underway in early 2022.

Seamus Glynn, Irish Water’s Regional Infrastructure Lead, said: “Safeguarding our precious water resources and protecting the environment are the highest priorities for Irish Water. We are very pleased to be starting construction works on this important project for Clarecastle which will lead to improvements in the water quality in the River Fergus and the Shannon Estuary and the protection of its waters for recreation, fishing, swimming and boating.

“This will also provide a platform for social and economic development in the area into the future as the new infrastructure will be designed to accommodate ongoing population growth.

“We are particularly happy to be in a position to support the local community’s streetscape improvement plans by bringing forward the timeline for the completion of the initial phase of works.”

The works are being carried out by Ward & Burke Construction Ltd on behalf of Irish Water. Traffic Management will be in place during the course of these works and will include a stop and go traffic system. The works are due to start on Monday 4 January 2021 from 08:00 for an expected duration of 5 weeks.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard that the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

We will continue to provide updates to the local community in advance and during these works. Further information is available from the project team at ClareUWW@water.ie.