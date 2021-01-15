Clare students will Intel scholarships

Two Co Clare students, studying at the University of Limerick, have been award scholarships by technology giant Intel which has a facility in Shannon.

15 years ago Intel in Ireland launched its Women in Technology scholarship program for the first time. Since then, the program has gone from strength to strength and continues today to form an important part of our wider commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion at every level of our company and the broader industry.

The scholarship program aims to encourage a new generation of high-achieving women to take up the challenge of a career in science and technology and to empower them by fostering educational opportunities.

The scholarship program offers a monetary grant, valued at €3,000 per annum, as well as opportunities for work placements at the Intel Leixlip and Shannon campus’. Each scholar is also assigned a mentor who is an Intel employee to assist and provide advice on managing their academic career.

One of winners of a scholarship is Annie Reeves from Mountshannon, Co Clare is attending UL where she is a student of Mobile Communication & Internet Security.

In recent years Intel Ireland has driven a unique approach to academic partnership through our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) program. We work closely with our partners – Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, Technological University Dublin, University of Limerick and Maynooth University – as well as with other universities and Institutes of Technology across Ireland to share details of this initiative and identify suitable candidates for the scholarship program.

This year scholarships were awarded by numerous business groups across Intel including Movidius, Manufacturing & Product Engineering and Intel Shannon. For the first time, this year a ‘Women in Construction’ scholarship was specifically included and was awarded by the Fab Construction Enterprise Team. This was also the first year that scholarships have been awarded by the Corporate Services group at Intel Ireland.

This new cohort of scholars join our wider scholar network which includes those who are still active scholars as they continue to pursue their studies, and those who have gone on to become alumni of the program. The wider scholarship network includes additional universities such as Dublin City University, University College Dublin and University College Cork.

Since the Intel Women in Technology scholarship program began, it has supported 129 students and a total of €1,675,000 has been invested in the initiative to date.

In addition to the Women in Technology scholarships, Intel Shannon presented Paul Whelan Memorial Scholarships which were provided to a number of students studying technology and engineering courses at the University of Limerick.

This scholarship is awarded in memory of one of our employees, Paul Whelan. It endeavours to help outstanding students throughout their college course through internships and monetary support. This year Intel Shannon awarded 3 students with this prestigious award including Tim Hannon from Ennis who is studying Computer Science at the University of Limerick.

The scholars were presented with their awards at a virtual ceremony that was hosted by Intel.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Public Affairs at Intel Ireland, Hugh Hardiman, said; “At Intel we have a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion and as part of that commitment, we are delighted to have the opportunity to encourage more young men and women to pursue careers in science and technology. We hope that the program will provide practical supports to the students as they work through what is a particularly challenging time”.

Congratulations to all of our Women in Technology and Paul Whelan scholarship recipients.