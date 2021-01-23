Council welcomes Town and Village funding for Clare

Clare County Council has welcomed news that six projects in Clare are set to benefit from significant funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The six successful projects in Clare will receive a total of €779,242 between them following an announcement from by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Welcoming the funding announcement, the Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, said it “will bring a welcome stimulus to towns and villages in receipt of funding and will help them get back on their feet and adapt to the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19”.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, noted that the significant investment in the projects in Clare will make these towns and villages more attractive places to visit and enjoy. “Our rural towns and villages are a vital part of the fabric of our lives. The past year has shown us, more than ever, how much we rely on our local communities, and has rekindled our sense of pride in where we live.”

Mr Dowling acknowledged the Covid-19 focus of the funding announcement and said: “The pandemic has made us all appreciate the importance of getting outdoors for a little exercise and fresh air, while adhering to Government guidelines. I am delighted that a number of Clare projects in receipt of funding will support the development of recreational amenities such as walkways and cycleways.”

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, acknowledged the “commitment, interest and innovation of communities in putting forward projects for consideration under this funding measure to enable their social and economic recovery in the face of the challenges presented by Covid-19”.

The successful projects are:

Newmarket-on-Fergus (€200k) – Completion of phase 2 of the regeneration of a derelict building to include commercial enterprise hubs, a commercial cookery school, a hot desk holistic office space for remote working and a youth cafe

Kilfenora (€200k) – To re-establish the Burren Centre through the upgrading of the entire facility, including interior fit-out, upgrading of signage, graphics, lighting and audio-visual hardware content

Lisdoonvarna (€90,242) – The development of a universally accessible walking route through the town park and town centre

Parteen (€100k) – The installation of a footpath/cycle path to complete the connection between Parteen village and Larkin’s Cross

Clooney (€99k) – The provision of a footpath/cycleway in the village to include public realm infrastructure to safeguard users of the facility

Barefield Village (€90k) – Construction of a cycle/footpath to link both ends of Barefield Village, including traffic calming, uncontrolled pedestrian crossings, drainage and landscaping.