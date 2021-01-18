Limerick company receives prestigious industry accreditation

AMCS, the leading global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries, today announced that it has attained SOC I Type II compliance, highlighting the company’s outstanding work with their clients.

The accreditation reflects AMCS’ commitment to best practice controls and procedures in ensuring a customer-centric approach to operations.

AMCS’ Limerick headquarters employs a workforce of 169 people working in software development and product management, customer success and support, business support functions and sales and marketing. From its Limerick roots, AMCS supports activities in 23 countries across the world, employing over 600 people and is growing its business by an average of 20% year on year.

SOC 1 Type II report is an internationally recognised standard that examines internal business controls. The report, independently audited by a significant global accounting network, validates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of AMCS’ controls.

Commenting on the accreditation, Director of Business Processes and Systems at AMCS Group, Leonard Dolan, said: “As a business, AMCS has always focused on delivering the best service for our customers. This includes providing them with assurances that we have all appropriate internal controls and systems in place. Building trust among our customers and stakeholders is more than just good business practice; it is absolutely integral to our continued success. AMCS is a leader in our industry and we are proud to be the first software company in our sector to obtain the SOC I Type II accreditation.”

Leonard Dolan continued by setting out future plans for compliance accreditations commenting: “The accreditation focuses on specific customers, and we would encourage our existing and potential customers to work with us in obtaining this additional assurance for their specific business. AMCS is currently in the process of obtaining SOC 2 Type II, which will evaluate controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. We plan to obtain this in Q2 2021.”

For organisations to succeed, they need to be trusted. Customers and, indeed, stakeholders want to work with businesses that are reliable and provide them with the assurance that they are in safe hands. AMCS is committed to investing in retaining this standard.