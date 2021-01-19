New Digital Skills Accelerator programme launched

ICBE Business Excellence Skillnet has announced the introduction of Digital Skills Accelerator – a new programme which will support job recovery and career progression for professionals in the Munster region who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Skills Accelerator, which is funded by Skillnet Ireland through the Skills Connect initiative, will provide virtual training courses and industry-based work placements over a 12-week period to assist people who have been displaced from heavily impacted sectors including retail, hospitality, and aviation, among others, in their efforts to return to the workforce.

Working in collaboration with businesses in the Munster region, ICBE Business Excellence Skillnet has identified areas where skills shortages and high career growth opportunities exist. Digital Skills Accelerator now offers participants who may have minimal IT skills an opportunity to realise new career prospects in areas including ICT or customer experience, through a hands-on programme of learning which has been developed in conjunction with industry.

Speaking about the Digital Skills Accelerator programme, Liam Haigney, Project Manager, ICBE Business Excellence Skillnet said: “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a sector-wide impact in the Munster region, and indeed right across the country, we have seen many companies demonstrate remarkable resilience and adaptability in the wake of unprecedented change.”

“It is particularly heartening to see businesses in the Munster region commit to the combined effort to protect and develop careers, and through the Digital Skills Accelerator programme, ICBE Business Excellence Skillnet, in partnership with our network members, will support those whose careers and livelihoods have been negatively affected by providing fresh learning and career growth opportunities.”

Benefits of participating in Digital Skills Accelerator

Participants in the Digital Skills Accelerator programme can expect to achieve career benefits, such as:

Confidence building

CV prep and interview skills

Access to valuable industry-based work placement opportunities

Transfer existing skills to new sector and career path

Opportunity to hone and develop newly acquired skills and expertise

Clear pathway for career progression

Participation in the Digital Skills Accelerator programme will also give participants an opportunity to draw on their previous career experience to develop transferrable skills such customer services experience, and communication and interpersonal skills, attributes which are highly valued by employers.

The Digital Skills Accelerator programme will work with candidates to develop existing and new skills through digital training – allowing the individual to achieve a new future and a stronger, more sustainable career within the Munster region.

Applicant Eligibility

If you have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and find yourself on the Pandemic Unemployment payment (PUP), this programme is for you.

Ask yourself the following questions:

Are you ready for a new career?

Are you interested in accessing career supports and on-the-job work placements in your region?

Are you interested in pursuing a career path which you previously did not think achievable?

If your answer is yes to any of the above, simply visit www.digitalskillsaccelerator.ie to apply and take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Participation in the Digital Skills Accelerator programme will not impact the payment of those who are currently in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The Irish Centre for Business Excellence (ICBE) is a not-for-profit organisation established by leading companies in Ireland with a deep commitment to continuous improvement. ICBE is a knowledge-sharing network of cross sectoral businesses committed to helping each other. At ICBE our goal is to assist our member companies to be the most competitive in their field.