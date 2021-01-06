Status Yellow warnings as temperatures drop

Status Yellow warnings as temperatures drop

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Photo: © Pat Flynn 2019

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow warnings for the country including Clare.

The first is a Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be “very cold with minima widely falling to -3 or -4 degrees Celsius.”

This warning is valid from 8.00pm today (Wednesday) until 10.00am Thursday.

A Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning has also been issued for Ireland

Forecasters say: “Snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions. Some accumulations possible.”

This warning will come into effect from 11.00pm today (Wednesday) and remain valid until 11.00am on Thursday.

Photo: © Pat Flynn 2017

For more about Met Éireann weather warnings click here.

SHARE
Pat Flynn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY