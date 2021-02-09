AAG confirms board appointments and UK acquisition 

Shannon-based aviation specialist Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) has announced the appointment of Pfizer Senior HR Director Eileen O’Riordan and the AAG Chief Executive Shane O’Neill to its board of directors.

The company has also announced the acquisition of Flybe’s former aviation maintenance services operations (FAS) at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.

AAG is one of Europe’s leading independent aviation organisations offering services in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Aircraft Modifications, Continuous Airworthiness Management and Aviation Training.

Customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

AAG has steadily grown in recent years. Acquired in April 2015 by Patrick Jordan, it employs 317 staff and 24 trainees at its Co Clare headquarters – an increase in staff numbers of almost 100 over the past five years.

Despite the challenges facing some parts of the aviation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has continued to strategically develop its customer base, international reach and the breath of its boardroom expertise.

The new board appointees are:

Eileen O’Riordan (Non-Executive Director), who has more than 22 years’ experience working in manufacturing facilities and is a skilled executive coach, mediator and change specialist. She is currently Senior HR Director with Pfizer in Ireland.

Shane O’Neill (Director), who has been Chief Executive Officer of AAG since 2017 and previously held the role of Chief Operations Officer. Shane is responsible for leading the group and for driving the development and implementation of the company’s strategy.

Atlantic Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer, Shane O’Neill, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome someone of Eileen’s exceptional calibre to the board of AAG. Eileen’s extensive human resource experience will be invaluable at this pivotal moment in our business as we focus on becoming an increasingly customer-centric and people-focused organisation. I am confident that her considerable insight and knowledge will hugely benefit our business. I look forward to working with Eileen as we continually develop and execute our plans for AAG”.

Mr O’Neill said he was also pleased to announce that AAG has also completed the acquisition of AAG Defence Services, formerly Flybe Aviation Services (FAS), at Brize Norton. In 2014, FAS entered a contract with Airbus to provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for the RAF’s fleet of A400m aircraft.

Mr. O’Neill added: “This acquisition will further enhance our capabilities to service clients in the UK and Europe. AAG Defence Services employs 112 highly-skilled engineers and management team, of whom we look forward to working with along with our customer, Airbus.”

The company also has an unmatched reputation in training aviation mechanics. Since 2015 more than 80 apprentices have participated in AAG’s industry-leading four-year Aircraft Maintenance programme. This year’s class of 14 apprentices includes three females.

The apprenticeship programme further underlines the commitment of the company to grow its workforce and develop best-in-class skillsets that can underpin and future-proof its business development in what is a challenging time for the aviation sector.