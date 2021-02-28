Coast Guard responds to boat in difficulty on Lough Derg

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard assisted five people on Lough this evening after their boat suffered engine problems.

The cruiser is understood to have experienced engine difficulties west of Parker’s Point close to the Clare shore.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry was alerted to the problem and tasked volunteers from the Killaloe unit.

A boat crew launched from the unit’s base at Pier Head Killaloe and reached the scene within minutes. A crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel and it was decided to tow the cruiser back to safety in Mountshannon Harbour.

A shore team travelled by road to Mountshannon to assist in the safe mooring of the vessel.

At 6.15pm all crews were stood down and returned to base.