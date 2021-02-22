Leaders in Hospitality and Tourism training launched

A newly launched leadership programme that will provide highly-subsidised targeted training for the hospitality and tourism industry in the Mid-West region.

Developing Leaders for Hospitality and Tourism, funded through the Government’s Skills to Advance initiative, is the first of two new upskilling programmes being rolled out nationwide and is being offered online through Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of Further Education and Training, Hospitality Campus in Limerick.

Developing Leaders for Hospitality and Tourism is a QQI Level 6 Major Award comprising of key management modules including; Communications, Business Management, Marketing Management, Supervisory Management, Personal and Professional Development, Human Resource Management, and Conflict Management.

Commenting on the commencement of the new programme in Limerick, Minister Niall Collins said: “I’m delighted to learn that this new programme has been developed and launched so quickly by the ETB, with 30 members of the hospitality and tourism industry in the Mid-West region now taking part in the online training. Thanks to the partnership efforts involved, this will assist the sector greatly for the strongest possible recovery upon reopening, as well as offering clear and attractive career pathways to those working in the sector.”

Skills to Advance is a national initiative that provides upskilling and reskilling opportunities to employees in jobs undergoing change and to those currently employed in vulnerable sectors. Under Route 3 of this initiative, the programmes have been developed nationally in collaboration with industry partners, including the Irish Hotels Federation, offering upskilling opportunities to those in team leadership and supervisory management roles.

George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said: “The programme awards, and the choice of modules offered within, have been selected following a rigorous process to identify skills and accreditation that meets the needs identified by our tourism and hospitality industry partners in the region. I understand each module will be augmented with added extras such as wellbeing and the principles of Green Hospitality, together with several industry workshops. I would like to commend the team in our Hospitality Campus for their work in advancing this initiative so swiftly.”

The College of Further Education and Training, Hospitality Campus, operated by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Division, is dedicated to providing the highest level of culinary and hospitality training. It has built strong relationships within the Irish hospitality industry since its inception and links its learners directly with employment opportunities. It provides skills training in multiple areas of the hospitality sector.

Commenting on the new programme, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President, Irish Hotels Federation, said: “Hats off once again to Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Hospitality Campus for their collaboration with SOLAS, other ETBs and ourselves in the IHF, producing this programme focused on producing leadership skills. This is a really, really challenging time. So this is a very timely and welcome initiative to see this put in place. There is no doubt it will help significantly in helping individual learners with their own career pathways but we will all reap the benefit in terms of hotels and guesthouses across the region.”