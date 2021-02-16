St Patrick’s Day in Clare goes online

Clare people at home and abroad invited to come together virtually to celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2021 online.

This year, Clare County Council is organising and presenting an online St Patrick’s Day event with the theme of ‘Connecting Clare’, and everyone can get involved.

The Council is inviting Clare people at home and abroad to celebrate St Patrick’s Day together, by actively participating in the online event or by joining in on the day as a member of our global audience.

The event is a wonderful opportunity for Clare people to showcase their talents across the globe.

To participate, we are requesting that you record an individual or group performance and submit it to us online (please see details below). You might like to get members of your group to log on to Zoom and record all the individuals performing together as a group online. We are looking for variety so music, song, poetry, dance, backyard parade – the choice is yours. Please embrace the theme, ‘Connecting Clare’, in your performances.

A judging panel selected by Ennis Municipal District will review all entries. On St Patrick’s Day we will be releasing short videos every hour between 11:00am and 5:00pm. There will be prizes for winners in the following categories:

Best interpretation of theme (€300)

Best children’s performance (€300)

Most imaginative entry (€300).

Winners in these categories will be announced during the video released at 5:00pm. All other performances that secure a place on the final videos released on St Patrick’s Day will be entered into a draw for two €100 Clare Gift Cards.

How to enter

Record your performance (adhering to public health guidelines around Covid-19). The video should be:

Recorded in landscape mode

In one of the following formats – MOV or MP4

HD as standard

A maximum of three minutes in length.

Full details are available on the ‘video release information’ when you click on the link below.

Gain appropriate consent for each individual performing (parental consent for minors). Go to https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/stpatricksdayvideo Follow the steps.

We will not be in a position to accept entries which: (1) are submitted without the appropriate consent; and (2) do not strictly adhere to public health guidelines around Covid-19.

The Clare County Council St Patrick’s Day online event is organised by Ennis Municipal District and can be accessed globally on Clare County Council’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

Let’s make this an enjoyable and memorable St Patrick’s Day for us all.