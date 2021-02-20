Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow wind warnings for Ireland including Clare.

The weather service is warning that: “Southeasterly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.”

The warning comes into effect at 11.00am today and will remained in place until 6.00pm.

There is also a Status Yellow – Gale Warning in place.

Forecasters say southerly, veering westerly, winds will reach gale to strong gale force, today (Saturday), on all Irish coasts and the Irish Sea.