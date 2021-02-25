STEPS Engineers Week is going digital

Engineers Ireland is calling on engineering firms, companies big and small, libraries, schools and families across Clare to get involved in STEPS Engineers Week 2021, a seven-day programme of virtual events celebrating the world of engineering in Ireland.

Taking place from 27 February – 5 March, STEPS Engineers Week encourages young people, their teachers and parents to explore the creative and limitless world of engineering and the diverse opportunities a career in the sector can offer.

The week-long celebration of the engineering profession in Ireland, now in its 15th year and taking place in a virtual setting for the first time, is managed by the Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme – funded by Science Foundation Ireland, the Department of Education and Skills and industry leaders ARUP, ESB, Intel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“Engineers play a critical role in shaping the world around us and play an important role in addressing some of society’s biggest challenges, from providing renewable energy and smart, sustainable infrastructure to protecting our water supplies and advancing healthcare developments,” commented Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland.

“At Engineers Ireland, we recognise our future engineering innovators who aspire to solve these global issues and more may not even be in the engineering field yet. They may be just starting out their education journey in our primary and secondary schools. Through participation in STEPS Engineers Week, students can explore the limitless opportunities a career in the engineering sector can offer by engaging in fun activities, online events and much more,” Ms Spillane added.

Margie McCarthy, Head of Education and Public Engagement at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Science Foundation Ireland believes in the ability of science, technology, engineering and maths to effect positive change in the world and we are pleased to support STEPS Engineers Week 2021. This week-long celebration of the engineering profession offers an opportunity for people to understand, question and learn about engineering in our world. It aims to broaden participation and to inspire young people by increasing their awareness of the world of engineering.”

Concluding, Ms Spillane called on engineers and the wider engineering community in Clare to get involved in STEPS Engineers Week and urged the profession to “engage with primary and secondary schools in their locality through virtual classroom visits and presentations to showcase to students the amazing way Irish engineers are pushing the limits of ingenuity and innovation”.

To download free resources, including engineering activities, shows and documentaries, and to register your STEPS Engineers Week 2021 activities, see here.