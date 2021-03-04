Arts Council funding for Clare welcomed

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed €378,000 Arts Council funding for three arts organisations in the county.

Glór is set to receive an investment of €188,000, Salmon Poetry will receive €90,000 and Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy will receive €100,000 in funding.

Commenting on the announcement, Senator Dooley said “This investment in our local arts amenities will have a hugely positive impact and the funding is key to helping the arts in Clare survive and thrive in 2021.

“Unprecedented funding was provided to the Arts Council this year through Budget 2021 that will help sustain artists and organisations severely impacted by the pandemic.

“Glór, Salmon Poetry and Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy are three great Clare organisations and it is fantastic to see them receive this important investment” concluded Senator Dooley.

Meanwhile, €400,000 in funding has been secured for Clare outdoor activities under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

Under the scheme River Fergus walkway and cycleway in Ennis will receive €200,000 in funding and the Trail Head and Canoe Trail Project in O’Briensbridge will also receive €200,000 in funding.

Senator Dooley commented, “I am delighted to see that both the River Fergus walkway and cycleway and the Trial Head and Canoe Trail Project secure this vital funding of €200,000 each.

“During the pandemic we’ve reconnected with our local outdoor areas and we are all aware that these areas need improvements to their walking, cycling and water infrastructure so that we can continue to enjoy them.

“It is important that we enhance and maintain our key outdoor assets so that they can be utilised by locals and visitors alike when the restrictions lift” concluded the Clare Senator.