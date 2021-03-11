Coast Guard cliff rescue functions suspended

The Irish Coast Guard has suspended cliff rescue operations on safety grounds.

It’s understood the temporary suspension will remain in place until such time as safety issues related to specific cliff rescue equipment have been addressed.

A ‘short notice’ meeting was called for 5.00pm today at which the issue was discussed.

Coast Guard units were later advised that cliff rescue operations have been temporarily suspended while the Coast Guard is working “to reinstate the function as quickly as possible”.

“The safety of Coast Guard crew and volunteers is paramount and the function will be resumed when it has been is deemed safe to do so.

While cliff rescue operations are suspended, the affected areas will be serviced by a combination of SAR helicopter services and existing Coast Guard units,” the spokesperson added.

All other Coast Guard search and rescue services will continue to operate.