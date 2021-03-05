CW Applied Technology receives innovation award

Shannon-based CW Applied Technology’s product the ‘MUV-X’ has been named All-Star Innovative Product of the Year by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

​This is an outstanding achievement for CW Applied Technology which recognises its product The Muv-X as a best-in-class, innovative product. Designed to quickly and effectively sterilise any room using ultraviolet (UV) light, t​he Muv-X helps organisations to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic; protecting staff and clients with chemical-free disinfection of premises.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Responding to today’s announcement, John O’Connell, Managing Director at CW Applied Technology says, ​“We are absolutely thrilled both to have won the Business All-Star Accreditation for 2021, but also, the All-Star Innovative Product of the Year 2021 Accreditation. For SMEs, it’s always difficult to be noticed and valued. Many of us punch​ ​well above our weight and do so with the backing of strong and talented teams.”

“The achievement of these Accreditations today owes massive credit to the team at CW​ ​Applied Technology. We have always prided ourselves on our innovative capabilities​ ​both in product development and manufacturing. It’s wonderful recognition, and that it​ ​has happened as a result of our development of the Muv-X, our Room UV Steriliser, is​ ​humbling and extremely satisfying at the same time. We set out to develop a product that​ ​would inactivate the SARS-Cov2 virus on air and on surfaces and the market we were​ ​aiming to serve has very much welcomed the product.”

Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board said in support of the announcement: “This certificate verifies that CW Applied Technology Shannon Ltd has achieved AIBF All-Star Innovative Product Of The Year 2021, in recognition of the company’s invention & development of the mobile, portable UV-C room sterilizer – The MUV-X. Furthermore, we wish to recognise CW Applied Technology Shannon’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer-centricity. CW Applied Technology Shannon Ltd is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.”

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 450 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics”​, she says.

CW Applied Technology came into being as a result of a Management buy-out from Connor Winfield Ltd on June 1, 2015, but they have their roots in the 15 years that preceded that date both in terms of their skills and their values. Both prior to becoming an independent company and since then they have focused primarily on the design, manufacture and sales of high precision components and modules in the field of Communications.

GSM, GPS, Sigfox, Bluetooth, LoRA & Wi-Fi have all been central to product solutions they have developed for clients. As the technology requirements are common across many

market verticals in regard to IoT, they serve customers in the Automotive, Military, Power, Ag-Tech, Healthcare & Consumer industries.In 2020, they developed their first ‘own’ product to help organisations from medical facilities to hotels, schools, food processing companies, sports clubs and many others fight back against the pandemic and help protect both their staff and clients.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is a national body which accredits best-in-class Irish businesses as Business All-Stars. The Foundation also oversees the All-Ireland Business Summit while promoting peer dialogue amongst our members on an ongoing basis.

The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie