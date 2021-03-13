Fisheries Officers wanted in Clare

Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking applicants for the 2021 recruitment campaign for seasonal Fisheries Officers in Clare and nationwide.

The positions will see the successful applicants support the development and protection of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period. There are numerous roles available across six operational districts.

The roles are available on a six month basis with contracts commencing from Monday the 31st of May 2021 and training provided to all new recruits. Interviews will take place on the 14th, 15th and 16th of April 2021.

The locations for the new positions will be based across the country including the Shannon River Basin District which includes Co Clare as well as Listowel, County Kerry; Limerick, County Limerick; Lough Sheelin, County Cavan; Drumsna, County Leitrim.

Francis O’Donnell, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Our seasonal Fisheries Officers are an important asset to Inland Fisheries Ireland during our busiest operational time of the year. We invite applications for these seasonal positions which will support the ongoing protection, conservation and maintenance of our fisheries resource. I encourage all those interested in playing a critical role in helping to protect and develop Ireland’s precious fisheries resource to submit an application at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers.”

Roisin Bradley, Head of HR at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills. Our Fisheries Officers ensure we have the capacity to carry out necessary work as custodians of this precious resource. We look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the Summer.”

The closing date for applications is Monday the 22nd of March 2021. Applicants should be available for interview on the 14th,15th and 16th of April 2021 with a start date on Monday the 31st of May 2021. To find out more about the roles and how to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers.