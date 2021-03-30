Gardaí resume high profile checkpoints

An Garda Síochána has re-commenced High Profile static checkpoints on selected High Volume Motorway/ Dual Carriageway routes.

High profile checkpoints on Motorways/ Dual Carriageways will be supported by local mobile checkpoints on surrounding and parallel routes.

These checkpoints are in support of Public Health Regulations and further strengthen the response to the current high levels of Covid-19 infection in the community. An Garda Síochána over the coming days will be further increasing the level of activity on the road network, and in public spaces and amenities.

The current Public Health Regulations remain in place until Monday 5th April 2021.

These regulations provide for travel restrictions outside a persons place of residence except for a reasonable excuse or necessary journey.

As of close of business March 25 2021, An Garda Síochána has issued the following number of fines (nationally):

– 12,336 €100 fines for non-essential travel

– 721 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports

– 313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

An Garda Síochána continues to advise the public that every adult detected in a vehicle found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be subject to a fine.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “Once again this Easter Period you are being asked to stay at home to protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends. The Public Health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home.

Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to re-double their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”

An Garda Síochána appeals to motorists to slow down on approach to checkpoints, please follow the signals and directional signs and cooperate with members of An Garda Síochána.