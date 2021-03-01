Covid-19 Daily Update

Monday, March 1st – 5.55pm – 1 further death – 687 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have been 4,319 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been denotified)

An additional 687 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 220,273. (6 cases have been denotified)

*6 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,597. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that there have been 98 Covid-related deaths in Clare.

National Vaccination Update

As of February 26th, 426,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

285,780 people have received their first dose

140,290 people have received their second dose

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

